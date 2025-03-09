As the St George Illawarra Dragons prepare for their second match of the 2025 NRL season, a member of their forward pack has reportedly attracted the interest of several teams and could be on the move away from the club.

A seasoned QLD Cup forward, Michael Molo arrived at the St George Illawaraa Dragons at the beginning of 2022 and has gone on to appear in 31 matches for the club with four of those coming last season.

Only 25, he has established himself as an NRL player and earned representative honours with the Prime Minister's XIII team.

However, his time at the club could be over sooner than expected, despite him being contracted until the end of the 2025 NRL season and having a mutual option in his contract for 2026.

According to Wide World of Sports, Molo could be on the move away from the Dragons and has been attracting interest from several clubs in the Super League competition.

The reports surrounding his future come as his brother Francis Molo has been on sick leave since February and his departure from the club is all but confirmed with a decision set to be made in the coming days.

“We've been ready to move on for weeks now. The club seem to want to hold onto him or let this drag out for whatever reason,” Francis Molo's manager Wayde Rushton told News Corp over the weekend.

“We've tried to find a resolution but there has been no change.”

It is understood that he simply wants to leave the club and does not desire a payout despite being contracted with them until at least the end of the 2026 season.

His pending exit will also allow them to free up a spot on their Top 30 roster and sign David Klemmer from the Wests Tigers having been linked with the former NSW Blues and Kangaroos front-rower for the past few weeks.

“The club initially said they cared about Frank's welfare when this news first came out,” Rushton added.

“I can't see how this is true. I am not sure how dragging this on is in Frank's best interests, and there seems to be no urgency from their end to get this resolved. It's been dragging on for eight weeks.”