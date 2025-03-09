Francis Molo's future at St George Illawarra remains in limbo, with the representative prop caught in a contract standoff as his management grows increasingly frustrated with the club's refusal to grant him an immediate release.

The Dragons are demanding compensation before letting Molo depart, a stance his agent Wayde Rushton argues is inconsistent with how the club has handled other player exits.

Molo has been on sick leave since February but is now considered to be on leave without pay.

His management insists he has no desire for a payout and simply wants to move on, yet the Dragons are holding firm in negotiations.

Rushton, speaking to Newscorp on the matter, expressed his frustration over the delay, stating that Molo's happiness, not financial gain, is the primary concern.

“We've been ready to move on for weeks now. The club seem to want to hold onto him or let this drag out for whatever reason,” Rushton said.

“We've tried to find a resolution but there has been no change.”

The Dragons have justified their stance by citing Molo's importance to their forward pack, reportedly requesting a transfer fee or player swap before agreeing to release him.

Additionally, the club has asked for repayment of all wages received since November 1, including advance payments.

While Molo has agreed to return the advance payment, other financial conditions remain a sticking point.

The dispute has raised eyebrows given the club's previous approach to player departures.

Rushton questioned why Molo was being treated differently.

“The Dragons have said previously that if a player does not want to be there, they'd let him go,” Rushton said.

“Last year they were happy to move on Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax, and have told other players they are free to leave. Why is Frank any different?”

The saga has also impacted the Dragons' recruitment strategy. The club is eager to sign David Klemmer, but with a full 30-man squad, they cannot register him until Molo's situation is resolved.

St George Illawarra have approached the NRL about allowing Klemmer to join before Molo's release is finalised, though no decision has been made.

Rushton, however, believes the solution is simple.

“If the reports are correct, they have a player waiting in the wings,” he said.

“They can make that move if they just let Frank go.”

With no resolution in sight, Molo has now engaged high-profile lawyer Ramy Qutami—who previously represented Israel Folau against Rugby Australia to assist in finding a legal pathway forward.

Meanwhile, Rushton questioned whether the club's handling of the situation aligns with their supposed concern for Molo's well-being.

“The club initially said they cared about Frank's welfare when this news first came out,” Rushton said.

“I can't see how this is true. I am not sure how dragging this on is in Frank's best interests, and there seems to be no urgency from their end to get this resolved. It's been dragging on for eight weeks.”