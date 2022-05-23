The St George Illawarra Dragons have emphatically hit back at speculation regarding Jack Bird's future at the club.

The off-contract utility, who has the ability to play at fullback, in the centres, halves, second row or at lock, reportedly signed a three-year contract extension with the Red V last Monday.

That all was put back under the spotlight though when reports from News Corp over the weekend emerged suggesting Bird was in fact having second thoughts around his future at the joint venture, and was yet to put pen to paper.

The Dragons have however confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that his management have agreed to terms on the deal though and expect to have it signed in the next 48 hours.

The club have also expressed they aren't concerned that the deal is yet to be signed, with Bird apparently sick for most of last week and a game-time decision as to whether he would play on the weekend during a narrow victory over the New Zealand Warriors was made.

Dragons list management consultant Shane Flanagan told 2GB Radio that he expects Bird to sign.

“As Ryan Webb said, that deal will be signed. There is an agreement to terms with his manager. That deal will be signed this week. He’s agreed to terms. We’ll get that contract signed," Flanagan said.





That all comes with the Tigers suggesting they aren't out of the running for Bird, with the club still searching for a back-row partner for the arriving Isaiah Papali'i next year. They have also been in the hunt for Briton Nikora following the loss of Luciano Leilua to the North Queensland Cowboys for 2023.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb and his recruitment team have come under heavy scrutiny in recent times, making some questionable signings over the off-season, as well as electing to let Tariq Sims go. It has now been confirmed the New South Wales Origin forward will link up with the Melbourne Storm in 2023, although no immediate deal was done as was originally suggested.