Alex Young, a former outside back for the Sydney Roosters and older brother of Dominic Young, has signed with a new team, allowing him to continue his rugby league playing career.

On a developmental contract with the Roosters last season, Young spent the majority of last season either in the NSW Cup or Ron Massey Cup with the Glebe Dirty Reds.

Failing to make an impact and subsequently overlooked in favour of other outside backs, the Roosters decided against taking up the mutual option in his contract, which would have seen him join the Top 30 roster at the start of 2025.

Following his younger brother's departure to the Newcastle Knights in a mid-season switch, it has now been confirmed that Alex Young has signed with the Cessnock Goannas, who compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

A two-time Jamaican international which saw him compete at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC), he previously spent time playing for Workington Town (2022-22) and Newcastle Thunder (2023) in the second-tier of the English Super League competition.