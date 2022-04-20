The Dolphins have officially missed out on Kalyn Ponga for 2023 and are now set to turn their full attention towards securing Cameron Munster, who is also set to be chased by a fourth club.

It's understood the Brisbane Broncos are the latest club to join the race for the Melbourne halfback, who is on contract with the Victorian club until the end of the 2023 season, joining the Dolphins, Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs - who reportedly entered the race a fortnight ago.

The Storm have expressed nothing will talk them into giving up Munster's final year, with the club still hopeful of retaining the star on a cut-priced deal that is looking less and less likely with every passing day.

It comes as The Daily Telegraph reports Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett and recruitment chief Peter O'Sullivan are looking to set up an urgent meeting with Munster and his manager Braith Anasta to try and get a deal over the line for 2023 - although they would need permission from the Storm to formally offer the star anything before November 1, with 2024 the earliest any other club can get their hands on Munster at this stage.

The report suggests the Dolphins could be open to offering Munster $4 million over four years as they continue searching for a marquee player to headline their 2023 campaign.

The Dolphins have missed out on a long list of top-line players for their opening season, including Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Brandon Smith, Junior Paulo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Reed Mahoney, Clint Gutherson, Patrick Carrigan and Christian Welch - with Ponga the latest to join the list.

Munster's manager Braith Anasta told Fox Sports show NRL 360 on Wednesday evening that they haven't asked for an early release.

“There’s no indication they’ll let him go early and we haven’t asked that either,” Anasta said.

“Cameron loves the place, wants to stay there, never wanted to leave. At this stage there is not a chance of him going there next year.”

Bennett told the publication he still wasn't hitting the panic button.

“I’m not hitting the panic button,” Bennett said.

“There’s only so many marquee players out there but I’m not going to dwell on the guys who haven’t joined us.

“It has been as hard as I expected (to sign players). All the existing clubs are tangible, many players are happy at their clubs. We are building a new club. It’s all unknown.

“It was the same with the Broncos in 1988, but we had the advantage because of State of Origin and the Queensland guys who were playing in the Brisbane competition.

“The Broncos had a leg up, but the Dolphins don’t have a leg up."

The Bennett comments come as Channel 7s Michelle Bishop reports the Broncos are set to enter the race, despite reports they weren't interested.

She told SEN Radio this morning that the Broncos are now interested in Munster, in what could be a dream halves combination alongside Adam Reynolds.

BREAKING: @7michellebishop reports the @brisbanebroncos are going to enter the race to sign Cameron Munster — SEN Breakfast with Vossy & Brandy (@VossyBrandySEN) April 20, 2022

The Broncos brought Reynolds and Kurt Capewell to the club this season as their own marquee signings under the coaching of Kevin Walters, however have struggled early in the season with four straight losses consigning them to a place in the bottom four after six rounds.

Reynolds has struggled to find any consistency in his halves partner, with Albert Kelly starting the season but now sitting on the sideline with a foot injury.

Kelly has been replaced by Billy Walters, who this week himself has been dropped to the bench for Tyson Gamble to play his first NRL game of the season.

The reports on Brisbane's interest in Munster come following comments on NRL 360 from News Corp's Brent Read that the Broncos weren't interested "a few weeks ago".

“For the life of me, I don’t know why the Broncos aren’t in the mix for Cameron Munster because they desperately need a No. 6,” Read said.

“I’ve rung them about this ... they said not at the moment but that was a few weeks ago now.”