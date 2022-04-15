Cameron Munster is on contract with the Melbourne Storm until the end of the 2023 season, and club chief executive Justin Rodski has no intentions of letting that change anytime soon.

While Munster has been in discussions with the Dolphins, and the Canterbury Bulldogs are also believed to be interested, neither club are able to make a move for Munster before November 1, and not before the 2024 season, without the permission of the Storm.

And that is permission neither party will be getting, with the Storm still reportedly wanting to re-sign Munster before he officially becomes a free agent.

It has been well acknowledged that Munster would have to take a pay cut of around $300,000 or more per season to stay in the Melbourne capital, with the Storm only offering him around $750,000 per year on a new deal after re-signing Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant and Ryan Papenhuyzen to upgraded long-term extensions.

It has led to debate, particularly with the Dolphins entering the season next year and Munster being a Queenslander, that the club could swoop early for the star.

However, Rodski, speaking to AAP, said that simply won't be happening.

"We understand the interest in Cameron's future but I think it's a good thing that a player and his manager shouldn't be talking about moving when the player is contracted for the next two years, that's a non-negotiable in my mind," Rodski told AAP.

"Cameron's a contracted player and a required player for the 2023 season.

"He's playing some really good footy and contributing really well to the team.

"The Melbourne Storm haven't provided permission for Cameron Munster's management to talk to other clubs about an early release.

"We're not getting caught up in what's been said or hasn't been said.

"We're just focused on this year and next year and what happens after that? Well, we'll wait and see."

The Dolphins searching for Munster only adds to their raid on the Victorian-based club, with Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi already signing on for 2023. The Storm will also lose Brandon Smith at season's end, who will move to the Sydney Roosters.