The New South Wales Blues scored more tries than the Queensland Maroons on Wednesday night, but an awful first half and no accuracy in front of goal means they will still head to Sydney with the series on the line in three weeks time.

The Blues might have copped an 8-0 penalty count in the first half, but in the words of their captain, they were their own worst enemies.

And that's not exactly difficult to understand.

Errors, poor completion rates, and a lack of willingness to scramble in defence despite being up against a wall of possession saw New South Wales head into the halftime break 26 points to 6 behind.

They almost mounted the biggest comeback in State of Origin history, but it wasn't to be, falling two points short after kicking just two of five.

Now the attention will turn to that all-important Game 3, and whether New South Wales need to weigh up making any changes.

And the answer, at the very least for consideration, should be yes.

There were simply too many issues in Game 2 that were exposed after being papered over the top of by a win in the series opener.

The chief among them is an attack that, at times, looks one-dimensional and unable to throw all that much at the Queenslanders.

And yes, they scored five tries on Wednesday night, but that doesn't mean all is well.

Nathan Cleary was clearly hampered by a groin problem, and is in no danger of losing his spot, but if he isn't 100 per cent fit to run the kicking game, the he simply shouldn't be there.

It's as easy of an equation as that.

Coach Laurie Daley seemed impressed with Jarome Luai, but that won't fool the majority of pundits.

The Wests Tigers star was awful. He put his first kick of the night out on the full, made a bundle of errors, gave away a dumb penalty, got put on report, and missed a stack of tackles.

Simply put, he looked underdone. Maybe a full Origin preparation can fix the issues, but it should be Matt Burton walking into the number six for Game 3, with a gurarantee from Parramatta in the last 48 hours that Mitchell Moses will not be fit to return from the calf strain he suffered in camp last weekend.

With the halves sorted, the