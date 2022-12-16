South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook has confirmed his future, re-signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a two-year extension that will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

That star dummy half, who has played 170 NRL games since his debut in 2013, with 161 of those coming during his time at South Sydney, is one of the best number nine's in the game.

Part of New South Wales' State of Origin squad again this year, he has played 15 games for the Blues, while he was also a reserve player for Mal Meninga's Rugby League World Cup squad, and has played four Tests for Australia.

Involved in the Rabbitohs' run to play five straight preliminary finals, Cook's form suffered a little in 2022 compared to the heights of 2021.

The 31-year-old's new deal will mean he will be with the Rabbitohs until he is 34, and this could mark his final NRL deal.

It has been reported that Cook wanted a three-year deal, however, has ultimately settled for two.

The 2018 Dally M Hooker of the Year said his main aim will be to win a premiership.

"I'm really excited about signing this new deal as I know we have some great opportunities in front of us over the next few years," Cook said in a club statement.

“This Club is also part of my family. I've married my wife Courtney whilst here at Souths, we've had our two kids whilst being here too, and during some tough times in recent years the Rabbitohs could not have done more to look after our families and keep us connected throughout that time.

“I feel like my teammates, the coaches and the staff are part of my extended family and that's why we've had some success in recent years.

“In saying that, we haven't achieved what we have set out to achieve just yet and I think we have the team and support to win the 22nd premiership for the Rabbitohs in the next few years.

“We're all focussed on that goal and I'm really excited about having the chance to play my role in achieving that for our team, our Club and our Members.”

The deal for Cook comes hot on the heels of news that Cody Walker's deal to re-sign is not complete yet, but that the star five-eighth is hopeful of being able to announce it in the new year.