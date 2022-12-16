South Sydney Rabbitohs gun five-eighth Cody Walker has confirmed he wants to remain at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but admitted a deal isn't finalised yet.

Despite reports in the last 48 hours that the Rabbitohs are on the verge of announcing new contracts for Walker, Damien Cook and Latrell Mitchell before Christmas, it now appears that Walker at the very least will be waiting until the new year to confirm his fate.

Walker only committed to a one-year contract extension with the Rabbitohs for 2023 on November 1 last year - the first day he could have signed with another club for the upcoming season - but is now, alongside his two star teammates, back on the open market.

The Rabbitohs have made it clear they are desperate to re-sign all three of the players who have been instrumental in guiding the Rabbitohs to five straight preliminary finals, although are yet to lift the Provan-Summons Trophy.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Walker confirmed he wants to stay with Souths, but won't have confirmation until the new year.

“I think I have always been quite open with my intentions to stay at Souths,” Walker told foxsports.com.au.

“We will see how the next few days pan out and maybe an announcement in the new year. I don't know yet we will just see what happens.

“Hopefully it gets done soon. I have always been quite open about getting a decision done before the season starts, so we will see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

Walker, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday ahead of the 2023 season kicking-off, will be 34 by the time the 2024 season comes to an end, should he re-sign, and it's believed any deal from South Sydney could be more than just a single year this time around.

Jason Demetriou's side battled through the first half of 2022, with Walker struggling to find the form which has helped his club to the grand final in 2021, and while he never hit those heights, his combination with a returning Mitchell once he overcame hamstring injuries was electric at times with South Sydney bundled out by Penrith in the preliminary finals.

The five-eighth has now played 169 games, and despite his age, has previously stated he believes he has years left thanks to a late start to his NRL career, and re-affirmed that belief this week.

“I think so because I wasn't in that grind as a 17-year-old kid,” Walker said.

“I missed that part of my career, so it probably allowed me to grow into my body a little bit more.

“I'm not saying this for every single case across the NRL, but it allowed me to play reserve grade and grow into my body and learn my craft.

“It helped me be able to take the hits when I was able to play NRL at a later age.”

It's understood the Dolphins have been interested in Walker at various points, while other clubs could also come to the party, however, Walker is keen on staying with the Rabbitohs.

The Dolphins may also be interested in Mitchell, while previous reports have suggested Cook is the most likely of the trio to be officially re-signed first.