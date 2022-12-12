The South Sydney Rabbitohs are expected to bring some Christmas cheer to their faithful fanbase, with reports suggesting the club will confirm the extension of the three wise men – Cody Walker, Latrell Mitchell and Damien Cook – sometime in the coming weeks.

The months-long process was brought back into the spotlight last week when Cook confirmed that a two-year extension was ‘all but done', despite his initial request for a three-year deal.

While Mitchell has been vocal in his desire to remain at the club, especially following the Rabbitohs' decision to extend the contract of his brother Shaquai, Walker has largely avoided the spotlight since the end of the season after not playing at the World Cup.

The last news from Walker on his contract came during the 2022 NRL Finals, when the star five-eighth confirmed he would be leaving contract talks until after the season was complete.

Meanwhile, the club has chosen to extend Walker's halves partner, young talent Lachlan Ilias, until 2025.

While Walker made news after being confirmed as a member of the Indigenous All-Stars coaching staff, news of his contract situation has been virtually non-existent to this point other than suggestions of a two-year extension in late-October.

The Rabbitohs have been remarkably quiet in the transfer market so far – a clear demonstration of their desire to focus on squad retention after five-straight preliminary finals appearances, including the 2021 NRL Grand Final defeat.

Of course, there's a likelihood that the club will be more active in the market once the terms of the new CBA and salary cap are determined.

The retention of all three stars at a time when other clubs are struggling to keep their marquee men is a great sign of faith in the direction of the club under new coach Jason Demetriou.