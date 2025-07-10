Well, they did it again!

Queensland, despite entering as $3.00 outsiders, have pinched another series victory, in the backyard of the NSW Blues no less.

Every man, woman, child and dog has had their say on what went wrong and what changes need to be made.

Well, after finally (somewhat) calming down, it is my turn to do just that.

Here are 20 thoughts from Origin 3.

1. Laurie Daley was the wrong coaching appointment from the very start. His record in the same role was terrible and his coaching disaster-class across this series, as massive favourites, just further confirms it. Why aren't those responsible for this facing the music? They've picked their mate rather than the best candidate.

2. The fact Daley went on the offensive right away in the press conference saying he was the man to lead the Blues forward is downright insulting. If he isn't willing to stand aside, they need to sack him immediately. If they don't, it just shows it's a boys club and not a serious set up.

3. First thing I want Daley to do is stand in front of a microphone and tell us why he didn't select Terrell May. Don't give me this "character" nonsense. There were five players out there with much longer wrap sheets than whatever May supposedly did. Why did Daley select the horribly out of form Stefano Stefano Utoikamanu over the beastly Keaon Koloamatangi? Is it due to his close connection with Craig Bellamy? It certainly wasn't on ability or form.

4. Nathan Cleary is the greatest club halfback I have ever seen. He is also completely and utterly done as NSW halfback. He has played all three games in an Origin series on four occasions. NSW have lost three of those series. Cleary has played in four deciders and is yet to record a singe win. Mitchell Pearce was crucified for similar stats, sp why should Cleary get a pass? His Origin record is now eight wins and nine losses. He's not up to it.

5. Everyone seemed to rush to the defence of both of NSW's terrible halves last night stating that "they can't win if the forwards don't win". Why are halves paid a million dollars if they can't win without a dominant pack? Shouldn't all the cap space go to the forwards then? Good halves create and overcome such adversity. That is a lazy cop out!

6. While on this .. NSW had over 200 more run metres, had a better average set distance, a faster play the ball speed average, 20 offloads to five, and received seven penalties to three. They had all the advantages yet the halves couldn't create. Stop making excuses for Cleary and Luai. They were awful. Time to call a spade a spade.

7. Speaking of which. "Big game player" Liam Martin recorded run metre returns of 36, 41 and 54 this series. He had a ten out of ten grand final but he's not an Origin player despite how loudly Penrith fans want to yell it.

8. Martin should lose his spot to Jacob Preston next year. Isaiya Katoa and Mitch Moses need to be the halves. Reece Robson's days are done with either Blayke Brailey or Wayde Egan coming in. You don't need to blow up the entire squad but you need to cull the players who have routinely failed on this stage for younger, more dynamic options.

9. Billy Slater won this Origin series in the coaching box. He picked players on form. He made the huge decisions. Dropping Cherry-Evans for Tom Dearden saw him become public enemy number one to many. Dearden was best on ground in a decider. Slater picked two form centres in Robert Toia and Gehamat Shibasaki. Neither were even playing in the NRL last year. That is how Origin series are won, by picking players in form, not on reputation.

10. Max King, fresh off his one stint on Origin 2, was limited to one stint again in Origin 3. How does this even happen? Slater picked Josh Papalii with a plan. A 15 minute firebrand spell to set the tone. It worked a treat. Daley picked King to what, go out there and play 20 minutes and put his feet up? Ridiculous coaching against brilliant coaching.

11. How about the fact that NSW had four or five players barely train in the build up? Nathan Cleary could barely move in Origin 2 while last night there were some obviously underdone NSW players. Was anyone actually watching at training or was this a holiday?

12. QLD won every single contest last night. They won every single contested ball. NSW players love to moan about how fans say they "don't get Origin" and that they are just as intense as their QLD opponents. How about actually proving it? It means more the QLD and you cannot convince me otherwise.

13. NSW haven't won an Origin game without Mitch Moses since 2022. That is frightening. It also tells me that the Blues need to do literally anything and everything within their power to keep him fit for next season. If he is injured, don't even bother with the series.

14. Spencer Leniu talked up a massive game after Origin 1. Called the QLDers all sorts of names for not kicking to him from the kick off. 67 and 65 metres ran in Games two and three. Maybe focus on going looking for the ball instead of demanding it be kicked to you?

15. How has more not been made of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow kicking out at Latrell Mitchell? I've barely heard it mentioned despite the fact he clearly lashes at out at the Blues centre while on the ground.

16. Isaah Yeo is not Origin captain material. Name one thing he did last night to inspire his side ... One thing! Impossible. Stephen Crichton is the man moving forward.

17. Now that Origin is over, I can finally say what we're all thinking. This series is brilliant but it is way too disruptive to the NRL season. It has been for decades now and someone needs to call it out. Baseball have a 5000-game season yet still pause for their All Star game. Origin 1 kicked off 28th May. It ended on the 9th of July. Rounds 12 thought 19 (inclusive) are disrupted. Eight rounds of footy!

18. That needs to be Ashley Klein's last Origin. He was utterly out of his depth, again. Also, what game were the touch judges watching? Payne Haas threw a three metre forward pass to a bloke standing offside and all three officials missed it. It looked as though they were too busy trying to "let it flow" that they forgot the rules.

19. A big shout out to the 82,000 fans who attended last night. Half my work floor is half asleep at their desks as a result. That is not a cheap night out and Accor is a slog at the best of times. It made for the best atmosphere in Australian sport.

20. How has Laurie Daley not been sacked yet?