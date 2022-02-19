The Sydney Roosters could be without star half Luke Keary for the opening weeks of the NRL season.

Keary, who didn't play after Round 3 last year when he injured his ACL during a game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, was on track to return, however, went in for surgery during October to have a bone spur removed from his foot.

At the time, he was expected to be approaching full fitness again by the end of January.

"No doubt for Round 1" however, has since turned into doubt, with Trent Robinson telling Fox League ahead of the Roosters trial loss to the Raiders that he now has a stress fracture in his foot.

"I think he had a foot injury at Souths as well, so he's just had a bit of a stress fracture," Robinson said.

"He doesn't move slowly, Kez. He isn't big but he moves sharply when he comes back, so that turned into a bit of a stress fracture.

"He is back training now and he will be close for round one.

"I'm not going to say he's going to be there but he will be close."

The Roosters faced injury crisis after injury crisis during 2021, with Keary just one of a host of players who misses significant time on the sidelines.

The tri-colours still managed a fifth-place finish before falling in Week 2 of the finals to the Manly Sea Eagles.

It's understood Robinson will pick a side close to full strength for next week's trial with the Wests Tigers, although Keary will be joined by James Tedesco on the sideline, who had stem cell surgery on his knee during the off-season and is still recovering.

Robinson insisted Tedesco will be fit for Round 1 however.

The Roosters will begin their season with a clash against the Newcastle Knights at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 12.