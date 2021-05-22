Cronulla trio Mawene Hiroti, Teig Wilton and Josh Dugan have all been handed bans by the NRL Judiciary following their Golden Point victory over St George Illawarra.
Dragons forward Josh Kerr is also facing suspension for a shoulder charge offence from Friday’s match and is facing 1-2 weeks on the sidelines.
Hiroti and Wilton are facing a 1-2 week ban after being charged for careless high tackles on Saints duo Cody Ramsey and Paul Vaughan respectively.
Thanks to a seven-year spell of good behaviour, Dugan is facing just the one week on the sidelines via an early guilty plea.
Vaughan, who was sin-binned during the match, has escaped any suspension after being fined for a high tackle.
In Friday’s other clash between the New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers, Warriors forward Eliesa Katoa was the only player charged and was hit with a fine for a lifting tackle.
Where is the consistency with these charges? Dugan’s hit on Billy Burns was deliberate as can be seen in the replay of the incident, which resulted in Burns being taken from the field with a bloodied nose. Dugan telegraphed what he intended to do, and Hiroto struck Cody Ramsey on the lower side of his face, which finished his evening. These 2 incidents are worth 3-4 weeks suspension IMO. I’m sick and tired of seeing the Dragons get the rough end of the pineapple. They seem to be playing without any luck again this season!