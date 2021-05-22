Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant is in doubt to feature for Queensland for this year’s State of Origin series opener as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.

Grant was sidelined in the build-up to his side’s Magic Round clash with St George Illawarra last week in what was originally expected to force the gun rake out of the action for two weeks.

Melbourne are currently battling with an injury-plagued spine heading into Round 11, with Jahrome Hughes and Kenny Bromwich the latest to be sidelined, suffering calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Five-eighth Cameron Munster and fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen have also joined Grant in the casualty ward over the past fortnight.

The 23-year-old is now set to miss close to a month of the action after further delays and could subsequently miss the Maroons’ Game I clash at the MCG.

Speaking on SEN, Grant revealed he would be looking to take a conservative approach in his rehabilitation.

“I just don’t want to rush it and overdo it,” he said.

“So I think I’ll probably look at a few extra weeks, maybe four weeks.

“[With Origin] it’s unfortunate timing. I would love to be playing and pushing my case to get selected again, but it is what it is.”

Origin I is scheduled for June 9, just following the Round 13 fixtures of the NRL season, meaning Grant will likely be sidelined when sides are announced.

Grant made his Origin debut in last year’s series decider, playing a significant role in the state’s memorable victory to claim the series 2-1.

Tipped to lead the Maroons from the No.9 once again, Grant is sure to face some competition for the starting hooker role, with Eels dummy-half Reed Mahoney pressing his case for selection.

Should Grant be sidelined through injury come Origin, Mahoney is seen as the most obvious choice to step into the hooker duties for Queensland.

Maroons great and legendary hooker Cameron Smith backed in Mahoney to lead the Queensland in 2021 after an impressive start to his NRL campaign this year.

“I didn’t think he (Mahoney) was that far away last year,” Smith said on SEN.

“He’s been playing some wonderful football over the past three years for Parramatta, and he’s a big reason why they’ve been up the top of the ladder and in a position to play finals footy.

“He’s a competitor … it’s an interesting situation given the result last year.

“You’d start with Reed, he’s tough … he’s made 60-odd tackles plenty of times in his career, it’s going to take that in the Origin arena.

“He’s got great service from dummy-half, he’s got a pretty good running game and a kicking game as well.”