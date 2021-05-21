South Sydney centre Dane Gagai is expected to sign a new deal with the club in the near future, with Fox Sports’ James Hooper reporting “it will get done.”

Off-contract at the end of this season, it is understood that he has told club that he is keen to remain at the helm with close friends Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell.

The 30-year old has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of the Wests Tigers, Brisbane and Parramatta but will instead commit his future to South Sydney.

It was believed that the Rabbitohs might have needed to offload Gagai to manage their tight salary cap, particularly if they retained Adam Reynolds.

But with Reynolds’ contract situation getting resolved, having signed a three-year deal with the Broncos from 2022, Queensland pair Gagai and Jadyn Su’A are now priority re-signings for the Rabbitohs.

Gagai has played 213 NRL games for the Broncos, Knights and Rabbitohs since making his first-grade debut in 2011.