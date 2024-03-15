The Cronulla Sharks will attempt to make it two wins from two starts when they play their first home game of the 2024 NRL season against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday evening.

Kick-off is set for 6pm (AEDT) at PointsBet Stadium.

The Sharks pulled off a surprise win across the Tasman last weekend, upsetting the New Zealand Warriors in their backyard to kick start the new campaign.

Craig Fitzgibbon's side, who came away with a finals appearance last year and are expected to do the same this year, had to fight hard throughout the game in the narrow victory, and will be hoping for an easier time of things against the blue and white.

Canterbury, fresh from their latest rebuild, had a disastrous start to their own season, falling 26 points to 8 at a sold out CommBank Stadium against the Parramatta Eels on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs might take time to gel, but will need to show more against the Cronulla Sharks as they attempt to escape the clutches of the bottom four this season.

The Sharks have confirmed Tuku Hau Tapuha will make his club debut with Royce Hunt out, while Toby Rudolf rejoins the starting side, while the Bulldogs have made only a forced change as star winger Josh Addo-Carr misses out to injury. Connor Tracey is his replacement.

How to watch Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

The Friday 6pm game is a Fox Sports exclusive game, meaning there is only one way to tune into the contest.

Fox Sports will start their coverage on Fox League (Channel 502) from 5pm (AEDT), an hour prior to kick-off. To watch the game, you will need to hold a valid Foxtel TV subscription complete with the sports package.

If you'd prefer to live stream the Sharks and Bulldogs, you'll be able to do so through Kayo Sports.

In New Zealand, Sky Sports hold exclusive rights to the NRL, while globally you'll be able to tune in through the Watch NRL app.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs teams

Cronulla Sharks

1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Dale Finucane 15. Jack Williams 17. Thomas Hazelton 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 18. Kayal Iro 20. Daniel Atkinson

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Blake Taaffe 2. Blake Wilson 3. Jacob Kiraz 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Connor Tracey 6. Matt Burton 7. Drew Hutchison 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Poasa Faamausili 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Samuel Hughes 16. Josh Curran 17. Kurtis Morrin 19. Bronson Xerri 20. Kitione Kautoga

Click through to Zero Tackle's match centre for updated teams, live scores and stats from the game.

Key information: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Kick-off: Friday, March 15, 6pm (AEDT)

Venue: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Overall head-to-head record: Played 99, Bulldogs 56, Sharks 41, Drawn 2

Record at venue: Played 40, Sharks 20, Bulldogs 19, Drawn 1

Last meeting: 2023, Round 16, Sharks 48 defeat Bulldogs 10 at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs betting odds

The Sharks come into this game as overwhelming favourites, paying $1.30 for the victory. The Bulldogs sit as heavy outsiders at $3.50.

The line is set at 10.5 points, while Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa (both $7.50) are the favourites to score first. William Kennedy at $10 also comes in before the first Bulldog in Blake Wilson at $12.

Last time these sides met, the Sharks scored six of their eight tries through forwards, with Cronulla's starting middle group all paying large odds to score anytime - Toby Rudolf, Oregon Kaufusi, Cameron McInnes, Dale Finucane, Jack Williams and Thomas Hazelton all sit at $6.50.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 12pm, Friday, March 15.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs prediction

The Sharks rightly come into this match as heavy favourites. One would expect to see more fight out of the Bulldogs than what they were able to provide last week, but grabbing a win in the Shire should be a bridge too far for the blue and white.

Sharks by 16.