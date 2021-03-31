North Queensland enforcer Josh McGuire has reportedly been told by the club he is free to discuss his future in the NRL with rival clubs.

McGuire has played just the 137 minutes across the opening three rounds this season, coming off the pine in all three of the Cowboys’ losses.

The veteran prop remains contracted to the Cowboys until the end of the 2022 season, but reports suggest North Queensland have told McGuire he is free to assess his options elsewhere.

Speaking on NRL 360, journalist Phil Rothfield revealed the club have made a call to allow McGuire to depart the club should he find a suitor.

“Josh McGuire, he’s under contract until the end of next year,” Rothfield said.

“I’m told he’s welcome to go whenever he wants.

“He’s wearing jersey 15, he can’t get into the starting side even with Jason Taumalolo not there.”

After 10 years with the Broncos, McGuire headed north to the Cowboys ahead of the 2019 season and has won just 10 of his 37 games with North Queensland.

The growing frustrations in Townsville look to be taking their toll on the playing group, with McGuire speaking on the club’s “embarrassing” start to the 2021 season in the past week.

“We just have no steel under tough circumstances,” McGuire said on Sunday Night with Matty Johns.

“We just fold and it is becoming embarrassing mate it is. There is some glimpses of some attacking footy there, but then we just undo it all with just poor effort.

“We have been saying the same f***ing thing, sorry same stuff for three years. I’m over it and we have got to fix it mate. It is just not good enough.”

North Queensland will be looking for their first win of the season when they face Cronulla in Kogarah on Saturday.