Uncapped Cowboys forward Wiremu Greig is set to join Parramatta on a two-year deal that could see the 21-year-old leave Townsville for the blue and gold immediately.

Greig, who is off-contract for next season, is yet to feature for North Queensland, but did represent the Maori All-Stars in February – playing 10 minutes in the drawn showcase fixture against their Indigenous counterparts.

According to The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel, Greig is now set to join the Eels and could be the next Cowboy to leave the club with immediate effect.

Prop Frank Molo signed with the Dragons a fortnight ago.

The move reportedly follows discussions held between New Zealand international and Parramatta coach Brad Arthur.

Greig has impressed for Intrust Super Cup side Norther Pride so far this season after getting his 2021 campaign underway with two tries against Sunshine Coast Falcons last week.