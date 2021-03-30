The Cowboys are looking to lure Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds north of the border, with a desirable three-year contract set to be tabled to the star halfback.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, North Queensland recruitment manager Dane Campbell is set to fly into Sydney to meet with Reynolds’ manager, Steve Gillis this week.

The report suggests the Cowboys are ready to put forward an “audacious” offer to the 30-year-old, that would extend his NRL tenure for another three seasons.

Reynolds and South Sydney are currently at a crossroads as the Bunnies look to be standing firm on their one-year offer to their premiership playmaker, who has previously stated his interest in penning a multi-year deal.

After an illustrious career in the cardinal and myrtle, do the Rabbitohs owe their skipper more than a one-term deal?https://t.co/09x4QY9fPC — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) March 4, 2021

According to The Herald, the Cowboys are the first NRL club to come forward in showing their interest in Reynolds, who is seen as a formidable replacement for the departing Jake Clifford.

Clifford signed a two-year deal with the Knights in November and will join the Novacastrians for the 2022 season.

A Wide World of Sports report this week suggested Clifford had looked to backflip on deal with Newcastle after taking on the leading halfback role in Townsville this season.

The Cowboys have also been linked to contracted Tigers half Luke Brooks, who remains signed at Concord until the end of the 2023 season.