North Queensland are reportedly keeping tabs on Tigers half Luke Brooks as they prepare to farewell star playmaker Jake Clifford.

Clifford is set to join Newcastle at the end of the season after signing with the Knights last November, leaving Todd Payten with a sizeable void in his half stocks.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Cowboys have their sights on Brooks as a potential signing despite the 26-year-old being contracted until the end of the 2023 season.

LUKE BROOKS

Halfback Wests Tigers ROUND 3 STATS 1

Try Assists 319

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Payten holds a close link to Brooks, having coached the New South Welshman at the Tigers as a junior.

Reports last week suggested the Tigers were keen on acquiring former Roosters and Sea Eagles playmaker Jackson Hastings from the Super League, with the Wigan star since shooting down the rumours.

Hastings’ reported link to Concord did turn some attention to Brooks, with the Cowboys keeping a close eye on the relationship between the Tigers and their star halfback.

Brooks has managed a sub-par season in 2021 so far and is currently signed to Wests on a $900,000-per-season deal over the next 24 months.