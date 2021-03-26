The Wests Tigers have been linked to a Jackson Hastings, reports The Daily Telegraph.

However, Hastings has since taken to social media to seemingly denied those reports, stating: “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Hastings, 25, a former Dragon, Rooster and Sea Eagle, has been playing for Wigan Warriors in the English Super League since leaving the NRL at the end of 2019 and has been fantastic during his time playing in England.

But with confusion surrounding the Super League and whether it should be played during the COVID pandemic, he has been reportedly been weighing up an NRL return.

And according to The Daily Telegraph, the West Tigers have been in contact with Hastings’ manager Sam Ayoub about an imminent return.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire confirmed the club are interested in Hastings, but admitted that they are keeping all their options open.

“We will have a look at everything that is currently available.” Maguire said.

“I’m not going to bulls**t you. At the end of the day we are looking at every player to potentially bolster our squad. We have obviously got some spots available and we are looking to bolster our squad. That’s our job.”

Hastings even told The Daily Telegraph himself earlier in the month he would be interested in playing with any NRL club should he make a return to Australia.

“Beggars can’t be choosers,” Hastings said.

“You only need one club to show interest in. I’m not too bothered if the club’s been coming last or coming first.

“All I want to do is fit into a culture and earn the respect of the playing group that’s there, the coaching staff also.”

The Tigers currently sit second bottom on the ladder after two convincing losses to start the season and are under pressure early.

They will be looking to get their season rolling in the right direction in their Round 3 match up against Newcastle this Sunday at McDonald Jones Stadium.