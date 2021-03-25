South Sydney Rabbitohs star Adam Reynolds is reportedly preparing to quit the club unless they budge on their contract offer, as reported by The Daily Telegraph‘s Dean Ritchie.

Reynolds’ future has been widely speculated in recent times amid reports that the Bunnies are only prepared to offer their skipper a one-year extension.

Reynolds’ agent Steve Gillis said that unless the Rabbitohs increase their offer to his agent to a two or or three-year deal, he will likely depart the club.

A number of clubs have reportedly expressed interest in the gun halfback, although no official approaches have been made.

Phil Rothfied linked the two struggling Queensland clubs Brisbane and North Queensland to Reynolds earlier this week.

Gillis said under the status quo he doesn’t expect Reynolds to be a Rabbitoh in 2022.

“Unless things change and Souths reassess their position, I don’t envisage Adam will be there in 2022. Unless Souths are prepared to move, I can’t see him there,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“Adam would love to stay but Souths run the risk of losing him – that is reality which is drawing closer every day if Souths stall on a second year. Souths have stuck firm on their position since the get-go and that’s fine.

“I would assume Souths have weighed this up carefully before making their decision to offer a one-year contract.”

Reynold’s preference is to remain at South Sydney, however, is keen to pen a long-term deal to sure up his future.

Gillis believes he will have no shortage of suitors on the open market if he opts to genuinely explore them.



“Understandably, Adam is determined to secure a longer term deal. He has a wife and four young children and wants the security of knowing where he will be from a longer term point of view,” Gillis said.

“I will continue to explore all options for him and I am sure there will be plenty of interest in him after clubs have had a chance to assess their rosters and look to the future.

“The market will surge in about four-to-six weeks’ time and I anticipate there will be plenty of interest in his services.

“He’s premiership winner, an Origin representative, a captain and a leading point scorer and you can add to that he has the best kicking game in the NRL.”

Reynolds has played 208 NRL matches all for South Sydney since making his first-grade debut in 2012.