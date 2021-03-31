Wests Tigers fullback Moses Mbye has requested that he be available to seek his options elsewhere for the 2022 season, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Mbye, 27, remains contracted for next season on a deal worth a reported $800,000-per-year.

The former Wests captain has played just 153 minutes so far this season after coming off the bench in the Tigers’ past two games.

With James Tamou having since taken over the captaincy duties at Concord and his starting opportunities in the squad fading, the Tigers have granted Mbye permission to speak with rival sides for next season.

Speaking to The Herald, Mbye said his services would be better utilised elsewhere given his lucrative deal.

“Let’s be brutally honest, I don’t think the club would be thrilled that their marquee player is being used off the bench for half an hour a week,” he said.

“I’m not ashamed to admit that the club is not getting value for money out of me. I have a big opinion of the club and want to be part of its success. It’s why I have no intention of leaving this year or leaving the club in a hole.

“But I know this opportunity can benefit the club as well as myself and it may work out a win-win situation for both parties. I get the opportunity to look around and find a club that wants me to play more minutes, and potentially even another year on top of my deal.”

“If it doesn’t work out elsewhere then I have no hesitations committing myself to the Tigers in 2022, but I feel it’s an avenue worth exploring. The club has been very supportive and understanding of my situation and whatever the outcome there will be no issue between me and the Wests Tigers.”

The Tigers released a statement on Wednesday night confirming they have granted Mbye the option to discuss his future with rival clubs for the 2022 season.

“Wests Tigers can confirm that, upon request from the player, Moses Mbye has been granted permission to discuss his playing future with other clubs from the 2022 NRL season,” the statement read.

“Mbye, who is currently under contract at Wests Tigers until the end of 2022, has not asked for a request to be released from his contract.

“Moses has expressed his firm commitment to the club and its playing group for the 2021 season, with the request to discuss his playing future pertaining to his preference to secure a long-term deal elsewhere.

“Moses remains an integral part of the club’s squad for the 2021 season and the club has reiterated its position that his significance remains as such following this move.”

Mbye has played 44 games for the Tigers since joining the venture club in 2018 after a move from Canterbury.

The Tigers are set to face Parramatta on Easter Monday at Stadium Australia.