The NRL All Stars teams have been confirmed, although more withdrawals have been confirmed, including leading try-scorer Alex Johnston.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs winger was taken out of the Indigenous squad, with Tyrell Sloan added as cover. He has missed the 17 however alongside Selwyn Cobbo and another late call up in Shaquai Mitchell.

The Indigenous team, to be captained by Josh Addo-Carr, will see a lightning back five, with William Kennedy at fullback, and Addo-Carr joined by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow on the wings. Jesse Ramien and late call up Brent Naden will feature in the centres. It means Kotoni Staggs has also pulled out of the game.

Sharks fans will get their first look at the likely new halves combination in Braydon Trindall and Nicho Hynes, while Andrew Fifita plays his first game since being put in hospital for almost a fortnight from a fractured larynx last year.

He is joined in the front-row by Brisbane Broncos recruit Ryan James, while Reuben Cotter takes up the number nine jersey.

David Fifita is the star of the show in the second-row for the Indigenous team, while Tyrell Fuimaono and Josh Curran complete the back-row, with Albert Kelly and Will Smith both included on an incredibly small bench which also includes Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Josh Kerr.

The Maori team, who are yet to name a captain, has seen Pasami Saulo opt out, with Wiremu Greig brought into the 20-man squad in his absence.

Jordan Rapan will start the game at fullback, with Morgan Harper and Patrick Herbert on the wings, while Dylan Walker and Reimis Smith will play in the centres.

Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima will get a chance to audition for a halves spot alongside Shaun Johnson at the Warriors when they take to the field, while the forward pack looks dominant on paper, led by Penrith premiership-winning prop James Fisher-Harris, and backed up by veteran second-rower Kenny Bromwich.

Erin Clark will play at hooker, while Joseph Tapine, Briton Nikora and Jazz Tevaga have also been named.

Sharks fans will be salivating over the chance to see Royce Hunt in action off the bench, while the hard-hitting TC Robati has also been named.

The game will kick-off at 8:10pm (AEDT) on Saturday, February 12 at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

Teams

Indigenous All Stars

1. William Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks)

2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

3. Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks)

4. Brent Naden (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (c) (Melbourne Storm)

6. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

7. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)

8. Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

9. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Ryan James (Brisbane Broncos)

11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

12. Tyrell Fuimaono (St George Illawarra Dragons)

13. Josh Curran (New Zealand Warriors)

Interchange:

14. Albert Kelly (Brisbane Broncos)

15. Will Smith (Gold Coast Titans)

16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Reserves:

18. Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

19. Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

20. Shaquai Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Maori All Stars

1. Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders)

2. Morgan Harper (Manly Sea Eagles)

3. Dylan Walker (Manly Sea Eagles)

4. Reimis Smith (Melbourne Storm)

5. Patrick Herbert (Gold Coast Titans)

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors)

7. Kodi Nikorima (New Zealand Warriors)

8. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

9. Erin Clark (Gold Coast Titans)

10. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

11. Kenneath Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

12. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

13. Jazz Tevaga (New Zealand Warriors)

Interchange:

14. Esan Marsters (Gold Coast Titans)

15. Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks)

16. TC Robati (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast Titans)

Reserves:

18. Tuku Hau Tapuha (Sydney Roosters)

19. Jayden Nikorima (Melbourne Storm)

20. Wiremu Greig (North Queensland Cowboys)