Incumbent Kangaroos halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has declared he won’t be relinquishing the cherished No.7 jersey to Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary without a fight.

Though Manly missed the 2022 NRL Finals, Cherry-Evans will get an opportunity to remind selectors of his on-field and leadership abilities when he takes the field for the Prime Minister’s XIII against Papua New Guinea at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Though it’s been a long time between Tests for the green and gold, Cherry-Evans wore the esteemed jersey in the Kangaroos’ last four games, including the shock loss to Tonga in 2019.

While it’s arguable that Cleary has since surpassed Cherry-Evans in the halfback standings, ‘DCE’ reminded everyone of what he was capable of as he guided Queensland to victory in the 2022 Origin series.

Though Cleary will fight for a third consecutive grand final berth this weekend, Cherry-Evans knows that his selection in the PM’s XIII is a clear sign that he’s in with a chance.

“Hearing the call from Mal and that he wants me to be a part of this PM’s game is the first step I was hoping for to put myself in the next spot – the World Cup,” Cherry-Evans told the Daily Telegraph.

“The (PM’s) game is a great platform for me to play some footy again and hopefully make those connections within camp… I’m more than ready to go across and do a job for Australia.

“Nathan is playing great footy for the Panthers.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have that opportunity at club level but that’s why this weekend is so exciting.

“To get in front of (the selectors) is an important step for going to the World Cup. Once we’re there Mal is going to have that mentality to pick the best players.

“I’m going to make sure I make the best impression so I’m in the best 17 for Australia.”

Though incumbency will always hold weight, after so long between Tests it’s impossible for Cherry-Evans to say whether or not it holds any relevance ahead of the World Cup.

“That’s for the selectors and coaches to look after,” he said.

“The more opportunities I get, the more I’m going to back myself to make the 17.”

Meninga himself insists he hasn’t made a decision on the matter, conceding he may be forced to bring them both to the end-of-year tournament.

“I haven’t said (one is ahead of the other) at all,” Meninga told the Telegraph.

“I have said to Daly – and I haven’t talked to Nathan because he’s still playing – they’re the two best sevens in the competition in my view.

“It might not be the view of the other selectors, but Daly had a terrific Origin series and Nathan is killing it in clubland and through the finals.

“They’ll be fighting it out, they will both go on tour in my mind.”