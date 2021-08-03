Euan Aitken will again line up in the second row for the New Zealand Warriors this weekend against the Cronulla Sharks.

Aitken was a late shift in the Warriors' side last week after Josh Curran withdrew at the last moment. With Nathan Brown's side only able to name 20 players in their squad as it was and struggling for options, Viliami Vailea came into the side at centre, pushing Aitken further infield.

A superb performance from Aitken, including a double on the scoresheet however, helped inspire the Warriors to an unlikely victory over the Tigers.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Aitken said he could be there for some weeks to come, and has since been confirmed to play the role this weekend.

"The way our team shapes up, Browny liked how I played there last week and we had a fair few centres playing good footy. Peta Hiku is back as well," Aitken said.

"It was purely because Josh Curran was supposed to play, but he had to pull out, so they debuted Vili and pushed me because it was the only option. I just wanted to rip in.

"Unfortunately it looks like I might be stuck there, but I'd love to get back in the centres. But for the time being, if that's what's needed and for the way we are going, I'll go with how he (Nathan Brown) feels.

Aitken began his career at the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the 26-year-old making 121 appearances in the Red V before shifting to the Warriors at the start of the 2021 season.

He admitted some talk had been made of him potentially playing for the Dragons in the second row, however, he was interested.

"There was a little bit of talk towards the back end of last year. They needed second rowers and whether I wanted to try and play there, but I wanted to play centre. It's my favourite position and I play my best footy there."

The centre, now second rower, has had a difficult season, sitting out the early rounds with an ankle injury, before having to isolate for a fortnight after being deemed a close contact to a positive COVID case as Sydney's new outbreak began to take hold.

The Warriors are still clinging onto a slim finals hope, however, sit four points outside the eight and can ill-afford to drop anymore games.