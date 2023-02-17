After exceeding expectations in 2022, Canberra halves Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty are confident this could the year the Raiders return to the premiership-winning circle.

Fogarty missed the first half of the season last year after suffering a knee injury in the trials, playing just 12 games next to each other for seven wins and five losses, however the duo are keen to make up for lost time in 2023.

The two halves are the only confirmed members of Ricky Stuart's Round 1 spine after fullback Xavier Savage broke his jaw in last week's trial against Canterbury, while Danny Levi, Zac Woolford and Tom Starling fight it out for the starting hooker role.

While Fogarty's return last season saw Canberra win two-thirds of their remaining games for the season, the club overcame the Storm in Melbourne in an elimination final, only to be thrashed 40-4 by Parramatta the following week.

Despite the uncertainty over who plays hooker in the opening round, with Jordan Rapana expected to play fullback in Savage's absence, Jack Wighton is adamant that his partnership with Fogarty is the key for Canberra.

“Big time, it will be really good to start the season with Jamal this year and keep building on our combinations from last year,” Wighton told Fox Sports.

“With all the young kids coming through, we're going to need him now more than ever. We need Jamal to step and lead us around like the leader he is.

“At the World Cup, I was in a team full of leaders. Everyone spoke and a lot of it refers back to the basic stuff, look after yourself, quality training, knowing your role… those are the things I've brought back and shared with the team.

“It really helps with everyone buying in at the same time and then the spine starts clicking.

“We're going to shoot for the stars this year.”

Fogarty refuses to accept credibility over the Raiders' resurrection midway through last season, instead stating that simplifying their game helped Canberra find their best.

“I think as a collective we weren't in sync, even those first few games when I came back we were very rusty,” Fogarty said.

“So we thought let's simplify things and make it nice and easy and do the simple things really well - I think that was the turning point.

“Everyone has different strengths so once we focused on individuals playing to their strengths and keeping it simple, everyone saw the team we could be.

“We're kidding ourselves if we don't want to finish in the top four and win the comp this year. Obviously that's every team's goal but if we can do things better earlier in the season and set ourselves up we'll be on the right track.”

While there's healthy competition in the squad for halves spots with young gun Brad Schneider and fill-in Matt Frawley, it's hard to see any movement in No. 6 or 7 jersey unless injury rears its head, or the Origin period rolls around.

Fogarty still pinches himself to play alongside a player like former Dally M and Clive Churchill medallist Wighton.

“Jacko is Jacko. Everything he achieves in the game he's still the most humble dude,” Fogarty said.

“I know deep down he would be over the moon and confident after winning the World Cup, and there's been a couple of things that he's brought back.

“Just the way he talks to the group, it's definitely going to help us as a team.

“We're two completely different styles of players and body shapes. I'm a little body trying to steer the team and around he's a large body doing the same thing but with the ability to run over blokes, which I can't do, so it's awesome to partner up with someone like Jacko.”

Both halves have been named to start Canberra's second trial match against the rebuilt Wests Tigers on Sunday, with former Raider John Bateman only receiving visa clearance on Friday to return to the NRL for the Concord-based club.