The Canberra Raiders remain hopeful of retaining in-form forward Joseph Tapine beyond 2023 as the club braces for a surging raid of interest from rival clubs.

As many as seven clubs are believed to be linked to the New Zealander, who is able to speak with keen suitors from November this year.

A stellar campaign for the Green Machine has only seen Tapine's stocks ascend in the eyes of both the Raiders and their rivals, with all parties now looking to secure the 28-year-old's services.

While aware of incoming interest in their gun prop, Canberra are looking to lock away Tapine to a long-term deal and stave off any external advances.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, Raiders boss Don Furner flagged talks between the club and Tapine's agent Jim Banaghan were on the horizon.

"Of course we want to keep [Tapine] and that's what we'll sit down with his management to talk about shortly," Furner said.

"Of course we want him to stay."

JOSEPH TAPINE

Lock Raiders 2022 SEASON AVG 1.7

Offloads 0.1

Tries 0.1

Try Assists

Tapine will be looking to lead the Raiders to their eighth win of the year on Sunday afternoon against the Dragons, with his current form likely to land Canberra a chance to leap back into the top half of the ladder.

The Kiwi international will partner with Josh Papalii in accommodating Zac Woolford among the forward pack, with a win against the Saints set to see Canberra placed with an even record after 16 rounds.

Like Tapine, Woolford is also seen as a key retention target for Furner and the Raiders, with talks on a two-year deal underway.