Canberra lock Joseph Tapine is reportedly set to field offers from a litany of rival clubs come the completion of his current campaign.

While still contracted in the nation's capital until the cessation of the 2023 season, the Kiwi international is free to speak with suitors as of November 1 about deals from 2024 and beyond.

At the present, the 28-year-old is currently set to earn within the vicinity of $1.5 million for his deeds in lime green across the course of this season and next.

Having cobbled together seasonal averages of more than 162 run metres, 29 tackles and 2 tackle busts each weeks, Tapine is producing stellar outputs for the ameliorated Raiders.

And after earning his 12th Kiwi cap during their victorious return to Mount Smart against Tonga last Saturday, News Corp has claimed that at least 7 rivals have signaled their intention to chase Tapine's signature.

Said reports were confirmed by the forward's manager, Jim Banaghan, who stressed that the prospect of Tapine departing GIO Stadium remained a realistic prospect.

“Every club has been ringing me saying they want to talk to me,” Banaghan said.

“They’re coming from everywhere. We haven’t once gone to the market. They are chasing me. I can understand why. This year he has been wonderful.

“He’s no trouble, He has grown into a real leader.”

Still, as stated by league scribes Michael Carayannis and Brent Read, Canberra's CEO, Don Furner, is said to hold the view that Tapine is poised to stay put and continue his seven-year tenure with the 'Green Machine'.

The club is yet to offer any official word, however, preliminary conversations between they and their star prop are said to have been conducted.

Tapine has, once again, been selected by head coach Ricky Stuart to fulfill his duties in the 10 jersey when the Raiders travel to Wollongong to face the Dragons on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off in the bottom-eight battle is scheduled for 4:05pm (AEST) at WIN Stadium.