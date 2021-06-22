Canterbury utility Nick Meaney is weighing up a move to the Melbourne Storm, with the Victorian club looking to fill the void to be left by the departing Nicho Hynes.

Reports emerged last week that Meaney had held talks with Storm coach Craig Bellamy, with an opening in the supercoach’s side sure to be a temptation for the 23-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

When speaking with NCA Newswire’s Martin Gabor, Meaney confirmed his meeting with the Storm but revealed he isn’t near a decision on his future.

“I had a meeting with them, but we’re still just going through the process,” Meaney said.

NICK MEANEY

Fullback Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Tries 0.1

Try Assists 1.7

Tackle Breaks

“My manager is a bit crook at the moment, so he’s in hospital, so the process has been paused for a little bit now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve lost Nicho Hynes, so they need to have someone for that backup fullback role and that utility role. I guess they see me as taking over his role. It was good to meet with them and see where their heads are, but I’m still yet to make a decision.”

Cronulla are another NRL club reportedly interested in Meaney’s services according to The Courier Mail, and would see the former Knight as a strong signing given his ability to play anywhere across the backline.

Hynes has held several key roles under Bellamy this season, flourishing at fullback, halfback and five-eighth as well as off the interchange.

With the Melbourne speedster set for the Shire and a full-time role in the halves, the Sharks could look to utilise Meaney how the Storm have with Hynes.

Meaney is one of 16 Bulldogs players off-contract this season, but had admitted that talks with the club are sure to continue.

“I’ve had conversations with Sharpy (recruitment manager Peter Sharp) and Baz (coach Trent Barrett), but obviously my manager going to hospital has put that on pause as well,” he said.

“Hopefully, my manager is feeling a bit better this week so we can meet with the Bulldogs and make a decision from there.”

Meaney has played 50 games in the blue and white since switching from the Newcastle Knights at the end of the 2018 season after five matches with the Novocastrians.