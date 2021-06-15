In big news for Storm fans, the club have stepped up their pursuit for Bulldog Nick Meaney over the course of the past few days.

Following the impending departure of backup utility Nicho Hynes to the Sharks, the reigning premiers are determined to get his replacement snapped up to plug the gaps.

According to The Courier Mail, Storm coach Craig Bellamy flew the 23-year-old to the club’s Queensland hub to offer him a deal, with Meaney off-contract come season’s end.

Meaney has been with the Bulldogs since 2019 when he penciled a two-year deal after arriving from Newcastle.

So far in season 2021, the fullback has scored four tries, recorded 19 tackle breaks and is averaging 124 running metres.

However, Melbourne aren’t alone in their pursuit of the youngster, with a third side as well as the Sharks reportedly in the running to secure his signature.

NICK MEANEY

Fullback Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Tries 0.1

Try Assists 1.7

Tackle Breaks

Despite this, the Storm are confident that they will be able to seal the deal and get Meaney on board.

Melbourne are motoring along well this season, sitting in second on the ladder and coming off a 42-16 win over the Warriors on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Meaney’s Bulldogs have had a torrid season so far, with Trent Barrett‘s side sitting down the bottom of the ladder, however a huge win over St. George Illawarra yesterday would have done wonders to their confidence.

Next week Craig Bellamy‘s side go up against West Tigers on Sunshine Coast, whilst the Bulldogs have a tough encounter against the third-placed Parramatta.