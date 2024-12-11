Four-time Super Bowl champion and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski has starred in the NRL's first commercial promoting the four-match spectacle in Las Vegas next year to kick off the 2025 NRL season.

Introduced as a 'Rugby League Expert', Gronkowski - regarded as one of the best tight ends in NFL history - delivered a message to American fans to watch the NRL season-opener in 2025 as the competition continues to grow globally.

The commercial featured multiple NRL highlights alongside Gronkowski's words, including a leaping try-scoring effort from Sione Katoa and Xavier Coates' stunning try against the New Zealand Warriors, which was named the 2024 Dally M Try of the Year.

"You feel that? That's your off-season sorted," Gronkowski said.

"It's football, but not as you know it. No pads, no armour, no time-outs.

"The very best rugby league players from around the world collide in Las Vegas. Eight teams, four games. One epic ticket.

"Get your football fix with rugby league in Las Vegas."

Over 30,000 tickets have been sold so far for the four-match rugby league spectacle, which features teams from the NRL, Super League, and an international women's fixture between Australia and England.