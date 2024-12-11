Gold Coast Titans forward Beau Fermor is eyeing his State of Origin debut as the club welcomes back several key figures for the 2025 NRL season.

Fermor, who returned to full fitness in 2024 after an ACL rupture sidelined him for the entire previous season, was a standout for the Titans.

His efforts culminated in selection for the Prime Minister's XIII against Papua New Guinea, solidifying credentials for a potential State of Origin debut.

“That's obviously a goal of mine and always will be,” Fermor said.

“I've got to do my job here first and make sure I'm putting my best foot forward for the Titans, and that'll take care of itself.”

His leadership and consistent performances caught the attention of Maroons coach Billy Slater, who invited Fermor to Queensland's pre-season camp in early 2024.

He missed the mid-year Origin series but defined his season as a success by meeting his personal goal of 20 matches, playing 22 games relatively injury free.

“To play 22 games was something that I was really happy with, just to get through a whole year and have my body in pretty good nick,” Fermor said.

Meanwhile, Fa'asuamaleaui is in the final stages of recovering from an ACL injury, sustained early in 2024 which saw him sidelined for the season.

A mainstay of the Maroons since 2020, Fa'asuamaleaui had played 12 consecutive Origin matches, including three series victories before his setback.

The Titans captain is now focused on pacing his recovery, with Fermor offering support to help ease the pressure on his return.

“He's probably at the most frustrating part now where he's feeling pretty good and wants to jump into everything,” Fermor said.

“I know he's getting frustrated with not being able to jump in and go all guns blazing, but that'll come.”

“I can help him out and take a bit of the weight off his shoulders and not make him feel like he has to do everything so he can just focus on his game and getting himself back to the form that we know he can produce,” Fermor continued.

Beyond on-field ambitions, Fermor is also stepping up as a leader within the Titans squad as one of the older players in the team at just 26.

“I've always been someone that probably leads through my actions, but [I'm] trying to be a bit more vocal around the group as well,” he said.

The Titans will look to build momentum for 2025, and the form and leadership of Fermor and Fa'asuamaleaui will be pivotal.