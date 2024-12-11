Broncos star Payne Haas has thrown his support behind new coach Michael Maguire, expressing confidence in his ability to instill the discipline and accountability needed to mature Brisbane's young squad.

Following a turbulent season marked by off-field issues, Haas believes the club is on the right path under Maguire's leadership, further bolstered by the mentorship of former NRL star Todd Carney.

Speaking during the Broncos' community initiative encouraging Christmas gift donations, Haas highlighted Carney's self-reinvention and candid advice's impact on the squad.

“He's gone through lots of things and experiences that he shared with us,” Haas said via The Brisbane Times.

“We are young players, and he was young at the time as well, so he was just sharing his experiences and what we should watch out for... I followed Toddy's career, I used to love him as a player, and to see the man he is now is pretty cool.”

Carney's journey from controversy to respected mentor has resonated with the Broncos' younger players, many of whom faced significant challenges in 2024.

Ezra Mam's legal dramas involving drugs and unlicensed driving brought to light potential cultural problems within the club, prompting Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy to address the need for change.

“We recognised the cultural issues and are committed to creating an environment that fosters accountability and growth,” Donaghy stated.

Maguire, who stepped into the coaching role this off-season, has already begun to leave his mark. His reputation for fostering discipline and focus is something Haas believes will benefit the team immensely.

“All the boys are buying in,” Haas said of the early stages of preseason training.

“It has been tough, but all the boys are getting around each other and helping each other improve every day.”

Despite the leadership shake-up, Haas also took a moment to express gratitude to former coach Kevin Walters, who played a crucial role in his decision to re-sign with Brisbane until 2026.

“Kevvie was a significant factor in my decision to stay,” Haas admitted.

“He laid the foundation for what this club could achieve, and I'm thankful for that.”