In a groundbreaking move to celebrate regional contributions to Rugby League, the NSWRL will host its first-ever Regional Magic Round in Tamworth from May 9-11, 2025.

The three-day festival at Scully Park promises a showcase of local and state-level talent, featuring nine games and a series of community events and activities designed to engage fans and support grassroots Rugby League.

The event will bring together 18 teams and 306 players, with a mix of Group 4 competition matches and NSW Cup fixtures.

Group 4 matchups include traditional rivalries such as the Werris Creek Magpies against the Gunnedah Bulldogs and the Narrabri Blues taking on the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.

From the state's premier competition, fans can look forward to highlight match-ups including the Newcastle Knights taking on the North Sydney Bears and the Penrith Panthers facing the Western Suburbs Magpies.

NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden highlighted the significance of bringing the event to Tamworth, noting the region's deep connection to Rugby League.

“The NSWRL is looking forward to hosting the 2025 NSWRL Regional Magic Round in Tamworth to acknowledge the wonderful contribution that Regional NSW has made to our great game for more than a century,” he said.

“There will be a lot of work involved to successfully execute the three-day event and I thank Wests Tamworth for their support in making it happen.”

In addition to the on-field action, the event will feature a range of activities including rugby clinics, school visits, a Sportsman's Lunch attended by True Blues and the local community, plus the Changing Rooms Mental Fitness community program.

Wests Tamworth Chief Communications Officer Paddy Donnelly expressed his pride in the club's role as host.

“The Wests Entertainment Group is proud to partner with NSWRL and Group 4 to bring their Regional Magic Round to Tamworth,” Donnelly said.

“This event highlights the Group's commitment to delivering the best live experiences for our community and marks an exciting opportunity to strengthen our relationship with NSWRL, while showcasing the region's love for Rugby League.”

Group 4 Chair Lad Jones described the exposure that the event would bring to local talent and competitions.

“It is really great news for the region; it will attract a lot of people and bring great exposure for Rugby League within the area,” he said.

“Having Group 4 first grade included as well is nothing but great news; it will bring great exposure to our competition and enable Group 4 to be front and centre to showcase the great player talent in our area.”

The inclusion of Group 4 matches alongside The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup adds a unique dimension to the weekend, giving regional players a chance to shine on a premier stage.

“Wests are a massive supporter of Group 4 Rugby League and Rugby League in the wider region and have been for a lot of years,” Jones added.

“It is exciting for them and NSWRL to bring such a massive event to Tamworth and to allow our competition to share the weekend at a premier Rugby League venue in Scully Park.”