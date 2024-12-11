Penrith Panthers captain Isaah Yeo has been awarded the prestigious 2024 International Rugby League (IRL) Golden Boot, recognising him as the international player of the year.

The historic achievement makes Yeo the first Australian player to win the accolade in seven years, following in the footsteps of his Panthers teammate and former New Zealand captain James Fisher-Harris who claimed the honour in 2023.

Yeo's stellar season has been marked by his outstanding leadership and consistency across all levels of the game.

As captain of the Kangaroos, he guided Australia to victory in the Pacific Cup against Tonga.

His remarkable year also included leading the Panthers to their fourth consecutive NRL premiership and playing a key role in New South Wales' State of Origin triumph.

The Golden Boot, one of the most coveted awards in international rugby league, was decided by a panel of distinguished judges, including Darren Lockyer, James Graham and Petero Civoniceva.

All three are Golden Cap recipients with extensive international experience, adding significant weight to the selection process.

IRL Chair Troy Grant commended Yeo's remarkable year, highlighting his contributions across multiple competitions.

“On behalf of the IRL Board, I wish to congratulate Isaah Yeo for an exceptional season at NRL, Origin and international level, culminating with the 2024 IRL Golden Boot.”

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga also praised Yeo's achievements.

“Isaah had a tremendous year all round, winning Origin, with his club at Penrith and with the Australian team, and I believe he thoroughly deserves to win the Golden Boot this year.”

Yeo's recognition highlights his individual brilliance and punctuates the dominance of Australian rugby league on the international stage.