After 16 days in the wild, former Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors outside back Matthew Allwood has been eliminated from the reality television show Alone Australia.

Pitted against nine other contestants, Allwood competed in the third season, shot in Tasmania's West Coast Ranges.

However, he didn't stay as long as he wanted to as he missed his family - wife Ainsley, three-year-old Remy, and one-year-old Lani.

“SO BLOODY PROUD OF YOU MATTY!!," his wife posted on Facebook.

"Anyone sitting at home on their couch watching, thinking they could do better, go on. APPLY!! Like to see you not eat for 10 days.

"Longest 1st tap out in the history of Alone Australia and 2nd longest tap out in history of the whole Alone Series! Strong, resilient bunch these ones haha.

"What a journey for all of us it's been. Being away and out of contact for a total of 29 days was huge in itself. Unless you've been through it, don't expect to understand it.

"No matter what, the kids and I are always so proud of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ what a bloody once in a lifetime experience.”

Currently working as an Indigenous youth worker, Allwood made 18 first-grade appearances in the NRL for the Canberra Raiders (2014) and New Zealand Warriors (2015-17) over four seasons.

His career also saw him represent the U17s and U18s Country NSW sides as well as the New South Wales Residents in 2017.

