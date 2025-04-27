Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels

Cronulla Sharks

In a direct swap in the centres for Mawene Hiroti (knee), Kayal Iro is expected to return for Magic Round and will be a massive inclusion for Craig Fitzgibbon's side, who is coming off a loss to the Wests Tigers.

"He's got a medial," Fitzgibbon said.

Mawene Hiroti wont return today for the Sharks after suffering a suspected MCL injury. Contact mechanism matches that (camera angle wasn’t great) - heavy contact + inability to stay on brings concern for multi-week recovery (eg moderate grade MCL sprain usually 3-6 week return) pic.twitter.com/YvUE7KI59I — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 27, 2025

"I'm not sure the severity. He did it really early in the game and just couldn't function out there so we had to make a change.

"He'll be looking at some weeks on the sideline; exactly how many, I'm not sure."

Braden Hamlin-Uele and Teig Wilton (shoulder) are also chances to return this week, while they will be sweating on the availability of back-rower Briton Nikora who was placed on report and sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

Parramatta Eels

Coming off the bye, the Eels aren't set to make any drastic changes from the team that defeated the Wests Tigers but will need to find a replacement for Kelma Tuilagi who was suspended.

It can be expected that either Bryce Cartwright, Charlie Guymer, Ryan Matterson or Wiremu Grieg will take his spot in the side.

Projected Round 9 Team: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Will Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kitione Kautoga 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti