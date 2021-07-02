The Brisbane Broncos are contemplating signing ex-NSW Origin star Aaron Woods according to The Courier Mail, as their revamp continues.

This is just the latest news in the club’s quest to return to the summit of the NRL.

The Broncos are clearly in the midst of an overhaul of their playing squad, with several players being moved on, Matt Lodge‘s release to the Warriors this week a prime example.

As a result, spots are opening up for the club to make plenty of acquisitions. Woods, as well as Canberra prop Ryan James, are now on Brisbane’s wish list.

Woods has enjoyed a solid season with Cronulla, starting almost every game. However, the 223-game veteran won’t be offered a contract extension by the Sharks and as a result, has attracted the interest of the Broncos.

With their salary cap and roster needing a reshape, the Broncos are turning to experience up front to help the development of youngsters Payne Haas and Tom Flegler.

Brisbane won’t stop with Woods either, they have cash to burn after making some big decisions on their roster.

Following the release of Lodge, Anthony Milford has been told he won’t be offered a contract for 2022, while Tevita Pangai Jnr could also follow him out. Similarly, winger Corey Oates‘ future is also unclear.

The Broncos have salary cap space and have already signed Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs), Kurt Capewell (Panthers), Brenko Lee (Storm) and Jordan Pereira (Dragons) for next season.

The space cleared up by Lodge’s departure could be used to sign more experience to bolster the squad, with both Woods and former Titans skipper James considered good short-term options.

James is a 154-game veteran that is unable to get a game in the Canberra 17 at the moment and could offer the Broncos’ young forwards the benefit of his experience.

As for Woods, throughout this season he’s been linked to Wests Tigers, Manly and Parramatta at various stages, with the Broncos just the latest to show some interest in him.

Woods’ asking price is relatively low, with it being reported that he would be happy to accept less than $200,000 a season.

With the Broncos sitting last on the ladder, it’s clear that big changes need to be made and they have set about making them early.

New head of football Ben Ikin has only started this week and already there is plenty happening, stating “there is a really clear picture starting to develop about what we want for next year and beyond.”

No doubt the work at the Broncos is just getting started and if this week is anything to go by, then there’s plenty more to come.