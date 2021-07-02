In a move that’s sure to surprise no one, Anthony Milford has been told he won’t be kept by the Broncos beyond this season.

After signing Kurt Capewell from Penrith and releasing Matt Lodge , who has joined the Warriors, this latest move has shown the Broncos clearly mean business about fixing their lacklustre roster.

A $1 million playmaker, Milford was told on Thursday that Brisbane wouldn’t offer him a deal beyond the end of 2021 according to The Courier Mail.

It’s been a frustrating time at the Broncos for both Milford and the club, no doubt Brisbane thought it best for all parties to get a fresh start.

Since helping guide them to the 2015 Grand Final, the Samoan international has found it tough to replicate the form that saw him rewarded with a four-year, $4 million contract, in the process becoming the most expensive player in the history of the Brisbane Broncos

This hardly comes as a shock to the league, given that Milford has been dropped twice this season by coach Kevin Walters for underperforming, the size of his contract only intensifying the scrutiny on him.

It’s been a mess for several years now that previous Broncos coaches were unable to rectify, refusing to drop Milford despite his poor form.

Recently, Michael Ennis said on Fox League that the club needed to sort the situation out as quickly as possible for the good of the team.

“The fact that Anthony Milford , their star player, their key player and marquee five-eighth had to be moved from one side of the field to the other was a huge concern for the Broncos.”

The Broncos finally lost patience and have made the big call to part ways with the talented playmaker, in a move aimed at re-energising an underperforming squad.

As for Milford, things are far murkier, after rivals reportedly baulked at his asking price in May (reported to be $600,000 per season). Time will tell if he can get back to his best.