BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Payne Haas of the Broncos in action during the round 22 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Brisbane Broncos are set to fight for the services of Payne Haas, as multiple Sydney based clubs are reportedly looming in on the star prop.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 07: Payne Haas of the Broncos looks on during the round 16 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Brisbane Broncos at Shark Park on July 07, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

As reported by the Courier Mail, Haas is a key target of rival Sydney clubs, with the 21-year-old originally being from NSW.

If Haas is to leave Red Hill, he’ll be added to a huge list of long term prospects who have slipped through the fingers of the Broncos, including Sam Walker, David Fifita, Reece Walsh, Xavier Coates and Tom Dearden.

NRL Rd 2 - Titans v Broncos
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 19: David Fifita of the Titans celebrates during the round two NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium on March 19, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The New South Wales representative is also one of the most underpaid players in the competition, according to Courier Mail’s Rich 100, making $550,000 a season.

This is reportedly almost $200,000 less than Tevita Pangai Jr, Hass has been the far better player out of the duo and would be right in thinking he deserves a larger pay-packet.

These figures have clubs believing that Haas is gettable and can be lured away from the struggling Brisbane club.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 28: Payne Haas in action during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at NSWRL Centre of Excellence Field on May 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Haas’ last contract was a monster six-year deal and it’s hard to see the Bronco’s willingly letting him walk out on that deal without a fight.

Hass’ contract expires the end of 2024.

 

  Every club should target him. If he's good enough to represent NSW whilst playing at the Broncos then imagine the player he would be at the Storm or Penrith.