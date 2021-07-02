The Brisbane Broncos are set to fight for the services of Payne Haas, as multiple Sydney based clubs are reportedly looming in on the star prop.

As reported by the Courier Mail, Haas is a key target of rival Sydney clubs, with the 21-year-old originally being from NSW.

If Haas is to leave Red Hill, he’ll be added to a huge list of long term prospects who have slipped through the fingers of the Broncos, including Sam Walker, David Fifita, Reece Walsh, Xavier Coates and Tom Dearden.

The New South Wales representative is also one of the most underpaid players in the competition, according to Courier Mail’s Rich 100, making $550,000 a season.

This is reportedly almost $200,000 less than Tevita Pangai Jr, Hass has been the far better player out of the duo and would be right in thinking he deserves a larger pay-packet.

These figures have clubs believing that Haas is gettable and can be lured away from the struggling Brisbane club.

Haas’ last contract was a monster six-year deal and it’s hard to see the Bronco’s willingly letting him walk out on that deal without a fight.

Hass’ contract expires the end of 2024.