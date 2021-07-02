It’s being reported that the Brisbane Broncos have told Anthony Milford he won’t be offered a contract in 2022.

With the news breaking this week, SEN host and former NRL great, Matty Johns was asked if the playmaker’s future lay in the NRL.

“Yes they will” Johns replied on SEN 1170 Morning Glory when asked whether he could see a rival club signing Milford for next season.

“Every coach thinks they can get him going good.”

Part of the issue, according to Johns, is that Milford has been deployed as a halfback in Brisbane, something that he’d change if he were in charge of the 26-year-old.

“If I was coaching Milf, I would say ‘There’s two options we can go with here,” Johns stated.

“The first option is, ‘We’ve got to find a really good half to play alongside you, to relieve you of all the organising, to relieve you of all the talk and you can go out there and be you’.

“Or, ‘We can’t bring that halfback in, but we need you to train your arse off, so you can get rock hard fit and i’m going to play you at fullback’.

“I can’t have him playing in the halves to make him an organising halfback, he’s not that player.

“They’ve always wanted Milford over the last four to five years to be the player he just isn’t.”

While rumours persist that a move to the UK is on the cards for Milford, Johns seemed to think that would be unlikely.

“I think he’ll stay in Australia and a team will pick him up.” Johns said.

“A club will look at him and say ‘we’ve got a good halfback, but we need a bit of flair and a bit of running strike. That would suit Milford.”

It seems that there’s plenty of room left yet for this story to unfold.