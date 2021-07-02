The Brisbane Broncos are no longer pursuing Raiders co-captain Josh Hodgson, as the club’s roster gets a multimillion-dollar overhaul.

The Broncos have had their eye on Hodgson since the beginning of the season, but it now looks like the English hooker will stay with Canberra.

Hodgson has been in great form this season after missing last years finals series due to injury. The Raiders are looking for a half-back and would be happy with his form and leadership this year.

The former skipper has been linked with a few clubs this season after he relinquished his leadership role. The Bulldogs were one club keen to land him.

Hodgson said when stepping down as co-captain that he was still fully invested in the Raiders and their season ahead.

“I’ve made the decision to stand down as club Captain and I informed the team of this a couple of weeks ago,” the veteran hooker said on a statement issued via the Raiders website.

“I’ve been out injured for the past two games and I’ve been working hard on getting myself back on the training field. I’m confident I’ll be ready to play again when we play the Bulldogs next weekend.

“I can assure everyone that I remain fully committed to the club and I’m looking forward to getting myself back to 100% fitness and helping the team get their season back on track.”