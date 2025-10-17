Preparing for life without halves, Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt, who are set to hang up the boots sooner rather than later, the Brisbane Broncos have found themselves linked to one of rugby league's best young playmakers.

While they still have Under-19s Queensland halfback Coby Black on their books - who is seen as the long-term successor of the No.7 jersey - and have recruited Tom Duffy from the North Queensland Cowboys, that hasn't stopped them from finding themselves linked to another young half.

According to The Daily Telegraph, whispers have emerged that the Broncos are interested in Jonah Pezet and could make a late play to sign the Melbourne Storm playmaker.

This comes as the North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels remain in the hunt to secure his services.

He may also have some interest from the Perth Bears and would definitely be on the radar of the PNG Chiefs if they are granted permission by the NRL to talk to players from November 1.

Regarded as a future star of the game alongside Isaiya Katoa and Lachlan Galvin, Pezet has been touted as the successor of the Storm's halves, but he still sits behind QLD Maroons skipper Cameron Munster and 2024 Dally M Medal winner Jahrome Hughes.

Although he re-signed with the club less than 12 months ago, running until the end of 2029, he is technically a free agent due to a clause in his contract that allows him to make a move to another team if Hughes' extension is not, which it was in July.

It is understood that the Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons were all interested in the youngster in the past but have since exited the race.

Meanwhile, the Canberra Raiders have also held talks with him, but have seemed to back off their interest in him in recent weeks.

"We're keeping our eye on things, Braith Anasta has to do what's best for his client," CEO Don Furner told The Canberra Times.

"If he thinks Jonah Pezet's a chance of playing NRL here regularly, and we're going to be a strong team, we might be an attractive option.

"We might not have the spots left, we might not have the salary cap space left, so we'll work through all of that.

"I don't think anything has progressed anywhere for any team."