Less than two weeks until players contracted to the end of the 2026 NRL season can negotiate and speak with rival teams, the NRL transfer market could be set for a massive change.

On November 1, the Perth Bears will be able to speak with players as they attempt to lure them over to Western Australia to join their maiden roster.

However, they may not be the only expansion side that could potentially speak with rival players in what would spark a transfer frenzy over the next few months.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 19th NRL team, otherwise known as the PNG Chiefs is preparing to approach the NRL to request that they can negotiate with players despite not entering the competition until 2028.

This would see a player agree to a contract with the newly-formed club for the 2028 NRL season and ink a one-year contract with another club or their current team for 2027.

“We would be crazy not to engage [with players], but I just need to speak to the NRL about it and whether we're allowed to sign future contracts if they are free agents,” the club's Chairman Ray Dib told the publication.

“That's something we're going to have a discussion very soon about. That would be an ideal position [to talk to players from November 1 this year]. If we can do that then yeah, absolutely we should be doing that.

“If the NRL say we can do that and the player is willing to play with someone else in the interim, we'd be crazy not to see what's available.”

This would see stars such as Payne Haas, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Jayden Campbell, and Harry Grant available to be signed, giving them a head start in building their foundation roster.