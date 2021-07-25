Melbourne Storm captain and star lock Dale Finucane has finally put pen to paper, reportedly signing a new deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

Reportedly being chased by as much as half of the competition just weeks ago, Finucane will move back to Sydney to link with the Sharks.

According to an Fox Sports report, the deal will run for four years and be worth $2.5 million.

It's understood Finucane, who played in Game 3 of the Origin series this year, told teammates of his decision this morning.

DALE FINUCANE

Lock Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Offloads 0.2

Tries 0.1

Try Assists

While the North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers were thought to be well in the mix for his signature, reports suggest it came down to a decision between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Sharks, with Finucane opting to go to the Shire.

The Storm were keen to hang onto their captain, however, simply couldn't meet the salary demands of the veteran lock.

The 29-year-old veteran of over 200 first grade games will link up with new coach Craig Fitzgibbon at the start of the 2022 season, and alongside a forward pack with a wealth of talent.

While the future of Aaron Woods is unclear, Cronulla's middle third rotation also includes Aiden Tolman, Toby Rudolf, Jack Williams and the out of favour Andrew Fifita.

The Sharks recruitment drive has been impressive heading into 2022, with fellow Storm star Nicho Hynes also signing on with the club, while they will also welcome former St George Illawarra captain Cam McInnes, who has been forced to sit out this season with injury.

Melbourne, with a relatively full salary cap, will more than likely turn to Tui Kamikamica and Nelson Asofa-Solomona to split duties in the number 13 jumper next season.

Cronulla are yet to make a statement on the contract of Finucane.