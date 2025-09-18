Alarming amounts of evidence have emerged online in recent days surrounding South Sydney star Brandon Smith's alleged drugs and betting charges, which would certainly have the 29-year-old nervous.\r\n\r\nLeaked texts have been revealed through police reports throughout the week, with some messages allegedly shared between Smith, Victor Radley, and an apparent drug dealer. Others show Smith reportedly feeding inside information to friends, which police believe was shared with the intention of betting.\r\n\r\nSmirh appeared in court today, however according to Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, court was adjourned for three weeks, until October 9.\r\n\r\nHis lawyer, Paul McGirr, shared the star utility's stance prior to his court appearance on Thursday.\r\n\r\n“Brandon will attend the mention with an agent solicitor on my behalf," McGirr told AAP.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_225939" align="alignnone" width="2560"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Brandon Smith of the Rabbitohs warms up ahead of the round 23 NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Cbus Super Stadium, on August 10, 2025, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nMcGirr then revealed that Smith will enter a non-guilty plea, despite the recent leak of text messages.\r\n\r\n"He will enter a plea of not guilty to both charges, and we will request a brief of evidence.," McGirr said."That's all we will say at this stage until we are served the actual physical brief of evidence that the Queensland Police rely on.”\r\n\r\nSmith has been granted bail following the adjournment, and has been ordered not to contact Victor Radley.