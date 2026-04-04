The Perth Bears have been rocked by a contract revelation as they build for their first season in the NRL, with three players no guarantee of seeing out their deals.\n\nThe Bears currently have 16 signings for 2027, with 14 roster spots still to fill.\n\nThe best of those players include Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm), Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks), a number of Super League players including former Bulldog Toby Sexton, and the trio of Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm), Liam Henry (Penrith Panthers) and Josh Curran (Canterbury Bulldogs).\n\n» Perth Bears signing tracker\n\nNews Corp has revealed the last three players on that list all have get out clauses in their contracts, more commonly known as player options.\n\nWishart has signed the longest deal with the Bears - a five-year contract from 2027 through to the end of 2031 - but it has been revealed the final year is no guarantee, with Wishart having an option in his favour.\n\nThe Bears do, however, get four confirmed years out of the emerging talent, who could play five-eighth or hooker in the Perth's inaugural team.\n\nIt's unclear exactly what the club see him as at this stage, although it's likely their current best halves combination is Wishart and Sexton, who will join from the Catalans Dragons.\n\nThe Bears are still believed to be in talks with other halves and do not yet have a specialist hooker on their roster for their first season.\n\nHenry, who is set to lead the club's forward pack after agreeing to leave the Penrith Panthers and step out of the shadows created by Lindsay Smith and Moses Leota, is contracted through to the end of 2030 on a four-year deal.\n\nThe final two years of that serve as an option in his favour though, so he may only play two years in the west.\n\nHenry is currently expected to be a starting prop alongside Mikolaj Oledzki, with the club having missed other props since they could commence negotiations on November 1, including Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who re-signed with the Gold Coast Titans.\n\nCurran, who is currently expected to start at lock but could play in the second-row or at prop, is the other player with an option in his favour.\n\nSigned until the end of 2029, only the first two seasons are locked in for the current Bulldogs forward.