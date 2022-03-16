St George Illawarra forward Jack Bird has offered his truth on his playing future calling out rumour-mongers pedalling falsehoods surrounding his rejection of a contract extension to remain at Kogarah.

Bird, 26, turned down a deal to stay on with the Dragons last season, with suggestions prevailing that the former Origin representative rejected the tabled deal for financial reasons.

However, when speaking to Wide World of Sports, the Wollongong native categorically denied these claims and went so far to suggest that subsequent reports of a new two-year deal were also untrue.

“Rumours coming out saying that I rejected it because of money, that is far from the truth,” Bird said.

“The Dragons offered me a deal, they gave me five days to decide and I wasn’t ready to make a decision then, [so] they pulled it off the table.

“I didn’t really have a decision to make then, I had to wait until they were ready to offer me another deal.

“To be honest I don’t even know if they’ve offered me another deal [now]. There’s [sic] rumours saying they’ve offered me a contract, but I haven’t had anything in front of me."

The ex-Shark and Bronco also stated that despite an agreement failing to arise at the present, he still held a hope that he could continue running out for the Red V.

“I’ve made it clear I want to stay here, I want to play for the Dragons. Hopefully, there is an offer there for me," Bird continued.

Yet, if this optimum outcome was to arise, Bird claimed that his signature would only be secured if a three-year contract was put before him.

“Obviously, I want some security behind my football,” Bird said.

“I’ve had some injuries that have nearly ruined my career, so I just want a little bit of security behind me, and I want to be a part of this club’s future.

“I’m turning 27 this week, if I get a three-year deal it will take me to 30. Then I can sit down with my family.

“But I still feel my best footy is in front of me. I know I want to do that here at the Dragons.”

Bird has made 24-appearances for his junior club since joining the Dragons' weyr ahead of the 2021 season.

The five-time Blue ran for 97-metres and completed 20-tackles during his 80-minute outing against the Warriors on the Sunshine Coast in Round 1.

Bird and his side are scheduled to take on reigning premiers Penrith at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Friday night.