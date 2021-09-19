Demands nearing close to seven figures could see Penrith forward Viliame Kikau depart the Panthers for a big-money move elsewhere.

The Fijian international has previously been linked to the Dragons ahead of November, with Kikau able to discuss his future with rival clubs from the first day of the month.

The 26-year-old labelled the reports linking him to Kogarah as "fake news", however the Panthers recently admitted they are fighting a losing battle to retain their gun second-rower.

VILIAME KIKAU

Prop Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 114.6

All Run Metres 0.4

Tries 3.4

Tackle Breaks

While Penrith remain keen on retaining the flashy forward, Kikau's manager George Christodoulou has stated his asking price - a fee the Panthers will struggle to contend with.

Speaking to News Corp, Christodoulou said Kikau's next deal should warrant offers close to $1 million per year.

“'Kiks' is happy at Penrith and he would like to stay. His preference is to do a deal with Penrith, but if they wave the red flag and say we’re out of the contest, then we’ll go to market,” Christodoulou said.

“For me, I’m saying it has to be upwards of $800,000, but his price could go to $1 million.

“If the Titans paid seven figures for David Fifita, someone might fall in love with 'Kiks' and pay that too. He is 26. If someone wants to throw bucketloads, you have to take it. It’s so cutthroat in the NRL these days.

“Penrith are keen to re-sign him, but whether it’s enough to get him done or not remains to be seen.”

The Panthers have managed to retain a string of star players throughout this year, with Stephen Crichton (2023), James Fisher-Harris (2026), Robert Jennings (2022), Mitchell Kenny (2022), Spencer Leniu (2023), Moses Leota (2024), Jarome Luai (2024), Scott Sorensen (2023), Isaah Yeo (2024) all signings extensions in 2021.

Kikau is currently earning a reported $700,000 this season, with his 2022 wages understood to be increased by a further $50,000.

The Panthers will be looking to secure the services of several key names for beyond next year, with fullback Dylan Edwards and rake Api Koroisau also able to speak with rivals from November 1.